Card holders can switch to Aavin Delite from December 1

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation Limited (TNCMFL), which sells milk and milk products under the brand name of 'Aavin' on Tuesday announced that the 'Aavin-Delight' sachets will be available for the monthly milk card holders from December 1.



"Delite milk card sales will begin on December 1. With distribution commencing from December 16, the monthly milk card holders can avail Aavin-Delight sachets across the state. Half litre sachet will be sold at Rs 21 with an additional one per cent fat content added to cow's milk," read the statement issued by State-run Aavin.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior official with Aavin said, "Instead of green sachets, a popular choice of our customers for over 40 years, we have introduced Aavin Delite in purple colour sachets from December 1. Retail consumers and card holders will now receive Delite, featuring a lower fat content of 3.5 per cent, compared to 4.5 per cent in the green magic category. Card holders would be supplied Delite milk at Rs 42 per litre, the same as green magic's price."

"To avail Delite, the Standardised Milk (SM) card holders are required to migrate to one of the three other variants of Aavin such as toned, Delite and full cream milk from December 1 but card holders continue to avail green sachets till December 15 as the Delite distribution begins on December 16," sources noted.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development, T Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said that Aavin is the only organisation that gives milk at the lesser price.

"I assure the people of Tamil Nadu and the farmers that Aavin will flourish like anything and it will continue procuring milk from farmers. It will also supply consumers with quality products at the best prices. Aavin is forging a path towards a sustainable future for dairy farming in Tamil Nadu," added Mano Thangaraj.