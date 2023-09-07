Carcass of wild elephant found in MTR’s Sigur region

COIMBATORE: A wild elephant was found dead in Sigur forest area in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Wednesday.

A team of frontline staff were on routine patrol, when they spotted the carcass of a female elephant. On receiving information, senior forest department officials led by P Arun Kumar, Deputy Director of MTR (buffer zone) inspected the spot and held inquiries.

A team of veterinarians led by veterinarian K Rajesh Kumar carried out a post mortem and sent samples for a laboratory analysis to ascertain the exact reason for its death.

An official of the forest department said the female elephant, which is aged around 50 years, may have died naturally of old age. “However, the exact reason for its death will be known only after receiving lab reports,” the official said.

On Tuesday, a wild elephant in Coimbatore outskirts died after a crude bomb kept to poach wild boar blasted in its mouth.