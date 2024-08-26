Car runs over buffaloes on Chennai-Tirupati NH, 5 animals killed

CHENNAI: An unidentified vehicle ran over seven buffaloes in Pattaraiperumbudur on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway in Tiruvallur district, on Sunday morning. Five of the buffaloes were killed on the spot while two sustained injuries, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Over 1,000 families live in Pattaraiperumbudur village in Tiruvallur. Many farmers there raise cattle and buffaloes to earn their livelihoods. However, as they often let the animals roam freely for grazing, the creatures frequently rest on the Chennai-Tirupati National Highway, causing inconvenience to motorists.

Accordingly, on Sunday morning, a speeding vehicle ran over seven buffaloes resting on the highway, killing five and injuring two.

Tiruvallur Taluk Inspector Vetriselvan and his team arrived on the spot and conducted an investigation. Further information is awaited.