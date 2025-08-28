Car overturns near Krishnagiri; Chennai engineering graduate dead, 6 friends hurt

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old engineering graduate from Chennai was killed and six of his friends were seriously injured after their car overturned near Kandikuppam on the Krishnagiri–Chennai National Highway late Wednesday night (August 27).

Police said the victim, Ivan Paul of Thirumullaivoyal, had gone with friends to Dharmapuri to attend a college mate’s wedding on Tuesday (August 26) and was driving back to Chennai when the accident occurred.

As the car neared Orappam, where flyover construction work is under way, vehicles were diverted to a service road. The car lost control, rammed into a dirt mound at the construction site and overturned, Daily Thanthi reported.

Ivan Paul died on the spot, while his friends, Praveen (25) of Thiruninravur, Kathir (25) of Pallipattu in Tiruvallur district, Kamesh (25) of Vellore, Hemanth (25) of Athipattu, Mohan (25) of Arakkonam, and Sarmaras (25) of Ambattur, sustained serious injuries.

The Kandikuppam police rushed the six victims to the Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and investigation is on.