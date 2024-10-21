Begin typing your search...
Driver falls asleep, car hit median on Dindigul-Karur road
A CCTV footage showing the car hitting the median and falling into the pit went viral on social media.
CHENNAI: A car hit the median on the Dindigul-Karur Road at Lechchumanapatti near Vedasandur and fell into a pit.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the businessman who was driving the car fell asleep 10.30 am, and the car hit the median and fell into a ditch.
The report said the man had a miraculous escape, sustaining only minor injuries.
The report added that the businessman took the responsibility for the accident.
