TIRUCHY: Two school students died on the spot while five others, including two school boys, sustained severe injuries when a car hit their two-wheeler at Krishnarayapuram in Karur on Monday. The police said four school students were riding on the same two-wheeler.
P Prathap (17), a Class 12 student from Krishnarayapuram Government Higher Secondary School, and M Karthikeyan (16), N Mathesh (16) and C Sridhar (16), all in Class 11 in the same school, were returning home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening.
When they were crossing the Tiruchy-Karur National highway at Kammanallur, a car hit their two wheeler. Prathap and Mathesh died on the spot while Karthikeyan and Sridhar sustained severe injuries. In the impact, the car toppled and fell on a ditch, and the occupants of the car – Sasikumar (50), Muthukumar (30), and Mohammed Asif (30) from Subramaniapuram in Tiruchy – sustained severe injuries.
The Lalapettai police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the injured people to a private hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were sent to the Karur Medical College Hospital.