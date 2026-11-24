P Prathap (17), a Class 12 student from Krishnarayapuram Government Higher Secondary School, and M Karthikeyan (16), N Mathesh (16) and C Sridhar (16), all in Class 11 in the same school, were returning home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening.

When they were crossing the Tiruchy-Karur National highway at Kammanallur, a car hit their two wheeler. Prathap and Mathesh died on the spot while Karthikeyan and Sridhar sustained severe injuries. In the impact, the car toppled and fell on a ditch, and the occupants of the car – Sasikumar (50), Muthukumar (30), and Mohammed Asif (30) from Subramaniapuram in Tiruchy – sustained severe injuries.