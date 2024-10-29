Car gutted after 'country crackers' loaded in boot start bursting in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: A car was gutted after ‘country crackers’ stocked in its boot began to burst in Namakkal on Monday. Police said Nakul Raj (45) from Kondalam near Paramathivelur had kept the crackers, bought from a shop in Kannivadi in Chinna Dharapuram, in the car. He came to attend the condolence of Chellammal (85) wife of Ramasamy in Thalambadi near Bommaikuittaimedu on Namakkal-Salem Road.

While firing a cracker, the spark had fallen on the stock of crackers kept in the boot of the car. Soon, all the crackers went up in fire and also caused the diesel tank to explode.

On receiving information, the fire and rescue personnel from Namakkal fire station rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

As the crackers began to burst, the people who had gathered for the condolence started to run helter-skelter in panic, but none were injured.

The Nallipalayam police registered a case.