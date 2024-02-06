Car fatally knocks down Ariyalur schoolboy

TIRUCHY: A school student died on the spot while another sustained severe injury after a car hit them at Sendurai in Ariyalur and the kins resorted to a road block protest on Monday.

K Vasan (15), a Class 10 student from Rayampuram village near Senthurai along with M Manikandan (16), a Class 11 student from the same locality were returning home walking on Monday evening. Suddenly, a car that was coming from Jayankonam hit them as S Rahul (28) lost control of the vehicle. Vasan died on the spot while Manikandan sustained severe injuries, while the driver slipped from the spot.

On information, the relatives of the students came to the spot and damaged the car and resorted to a protest on Ariyalur-Sendurai highway with the body of the deceased.

The protesting members demanded a service road in the particular stretch for which they have been demanding for many years.

On information, Sendurai police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating members.

Upon assurance by the police, they dispersed from the spot. Subsequently, the body was taken to the Ariyalur GH while the injured was also rushed to the GH.

Traffic was disrupted at Ariyalur-Sendurai Highway for around two hours.