Car driver sexually abuses teen Dalit girl in Tiruchy after sedating her

According to police sources, the girl, who lives in the Gandhi Market police jurisdiction area, would frequently visit her trans sister at Kalmanthai Colony in Tiruchy city, where she lived with her community. The accused C Mari Selvan (42), a resident of Thirubuvanam in Sivaganga, was a driver at the house where the trans community members lived.

On Wednesday, the girl visited her sister at Kalmanthai colony, and Mari Selvan offered to drop her home in the evening.