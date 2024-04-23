Car catches fire after multi-vehicle collision, one dead

TIRUCHY: A car caught fire after a multi-vehicle collision killing one in Ariyalur on Monday.

The car had initially collided with a two-wheeler ridden by a senior citizen and at the same time another car that followed rammed from behind. The impact saw the car which hit the two-wheeler go up in flames.

According to information received, Ramasamy (67), a resident of Thirukonam village in Ariyalur district was returning home by a two-wheeler along with his wife Selvambal (60) for attending a family function.

When they were nearing V-Kaikatti, Ramasamy attempted to make a U-Turn, and soon a car that was proceeding from the opposite side hit his bike killing the aged man on the spot.

When the car driver Esakkimuthu of Neyveli tried to stop, another car that followed him rammed from behind and the impact resulted in Esakkimuthu's car catching fire. Soon the fire engulfed the entire car. Fortunately, the occupants of the car managed to jump out and there were no fatalities.

On information, the Ariyalur police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body of Ramasamy and the fire personnel who came to the spot doused the fire. A case has been registered and investigations are on.