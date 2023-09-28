Car bomb blast case: NIA brings two accused to Kovai for inquiry

COIMBATORE: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths on Wednesday brought two persons accused in a car bomb blast case to Coimbatore for an inquiry.

Mohammed Idris and Mohammed Azarudeen alias Azar, both said to be from Ukkadam area and who were taken into custody by NIA were brought to Coimbatore and quizzed at an undisclosed location for over the last two days.

On Wednesday morning, the duo was taken to their houses, spots where they met to hatch conspiracy and Arabic college. They were then taken to a secret location for further investigation.

Sources said, with the end of the custody period, the duo were likely to be produced in a special court at Poonamallee in Chennai on Thursday.

The Coimbatore car blast took place on 23rd October, 2022 in front of a temple near Ukkadam. Jamesha Mubeen, who was killed in the car blast and his associates were inspired by hardcore ISIS ideology to conspire and commit the act of terror. Thirteen persons have so far been arrested in connection with the case.