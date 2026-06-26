Captive elephant attacks mahout at Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai

As part of its routine, captive elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve are taken into forest areas for patrol duties during the day, bathed in the Moyar River in the evening, and then returned to their enclosures. Forest Department officials have launched an inquiry into the incident, noting that Masini has a history of aggressive behaviour.

Masini had previously fatally attacked a mahout, G. C. Balan (54), in 2023 at the Abhayaranyam camp in Mudumalai. In an earlier incident in 2018, the elephant reportedly killed another mahout, Gajendran, at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli.

The elephant was originally rescued as a 15-day-old calf in 2006 after being found abandoned near the Masaniamman Temple in the Kargudi range of Mudumalai. It was subsequently named Masini after the temple name.