'Captain' Vijayakanth laid to rest with State honours

The two-time MLA was given a 72-gun salute by the TN cops

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 Dec 2023 2:01 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-29 14:47:51.0  )
Captain Vijayakanth laid to rest with State honours
Captain Vijayakanth is being offered 72-gun salute

CHENNAI: Legendary actor and politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth has been laid to rest with State honours in his party DMDK's headquarters at Koyambedu on Friday.

The two-time MLA was given a 72-gun salute by the TN cops.

State and national leaders were at the DMDK HQ to pay their last respects. Notably, CM Stalin, MP TR Baalu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan were attending his funeral ceremony.

