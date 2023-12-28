'Captain' Vijayakanth: A maverick politician and a largehearted actor

CHENNAI: DMDK founder Vijayakanth, a compassionate human being, an established actor and a controversial politician who came a wee bit close to testing the dichotomy of the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu, lost the battle against Pneumonia here on Thursday. He was 71. Leaders of various political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of the maverick politician and largehearted actor.

A revolutionary actor for the downtrodden

Born Narayan Vijayaraj Alagarsami in a nondescript village near Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar and later raised in the state's cultural capital Madurai, Vijayakanth, better known as 'Captain' in the Tamil tinsel world, will be remembered for his benevolence and compassion for the downtrodden. Though a son of a rice mill owner in Madurai, a 10th standard educated Vijayakanth has only had humble beginnings in Kollywood and his empathy for the have nots mirrored in his movies.

Having left his hometown with an ambition to make it big in the world of cinema, like most in the industry did in the past, his early career was a battle for survival before lady luck smiled on him in the late 1970s. He debuted as an antagonist in the movie Inikkum Ilamai directed by M A Kaja in 1979 and Neerottam and Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam in 1980. The only established contemporary Tamil actor with the distinction of not acting in any non-Tamil movie, Vijayakanth shot to fame through Sattam Oru Iruttarai directed by actor Vijay's father S A Chandrasekhar in 1981. His career trajectory had consistently moved north since then.

Identified as an actor playing lead roles propagating revolutionary and radical ideas in movies like Sivappu Malli and Jadhikkoru Needhi even in the early years of his career, Vijayakanth later earned the name Purathchi Kalaignar (revolutionary actor) for echoing the pains and rights of the marginalised and underprivileged. His "Poradada, Vaalenthada" song composed by Ilayaraja for the 1985 movie Alai Osai is an anthem of the 21st Dalit activists too.

An actor who was also not reluctant to flaunt his romance with leftist ideals briefly on screen, Vijayakanth did not mind bearing the "Hammer and Sickle" insignia of the Marxists in many a movie, and that too during 'conservative' rule of the then Congress party. Such was the success in the formative years of his cinema career that he acted in a record 18 movies in 1984, a time that was dominated by the likes of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

A leader in the Tinsel world

During an illustrious career spanning over three decades and acting in over 150 movies, the movie industry also saw the leader in him when he took on the mantle of the South Indian Film Artist's Association.

It was under his aegis that the association was cleared of its deep debt, thanks to the overseas cultural shows he had organised in Malaysia by roping in the high and mighty of the Tamil cinema industry. In a sector synonymous with idolisation, almost every actor-artist reading his eulogy now does not fail to mention his largeheartedness, particularly the manner in which treated the working class in an industry where worshipping the mighty was an unwrit rule.

The actor made it a rule to provide food to the cine workers on par with the movie heroes in the sets of his production. In fact, Vijayakanth was famously heard saying in an interview, "In my Rowthar productions, I made it a point that the workers and technicians must get what I have. If I have tender coconut, so must they. If I have juice or mutton, the last worker on the set must also get juice and mutton. I will say it with pride. You can call it arrogance. But that is what I am, " Vijayakanth said in one of his old interviews.

A favourite of debutants

True to his character, Vijayakanth did not believe in scripts and directors as much as his contemporaries did. He has the distinction of fielding over 50 young directors, including Arvind Raj, who, as a film institute student, directed the blockbuster "Oomai Viligal" starred by him. No actor fielded film institute alumni as much as he did.

A renegade not averse to taking early political calls

A renegade who was not bound by the conventions of a largely stratified sector, he went by his raw instincts. It was the same uninhibited nature that encouraged him, as the head of the actors association, to organize the film industry's protest for Cauvery issue in Neyveli and cultural show in Madurai for Kargil war funding. Unsurprisingly, the same daring attitude also motivated him to allow his fan clubs to contest in the local body elections in 1993, much ahead of a senior Rajinikanth who made the most conspicuous political move till then only in 1996 when he supported Kalaignar's DMK and Moopanar's TMC alliance.

Probably, the early political plunge against the mighty Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa made the job easy a decade later when he formally launched his centrist-left political party DDMDK in September 2005 with much fanfare in native Madurai.

Spoke to the mind to Instant political success

Neither an avid reader nor an articulate speaker known for rhetoric and literary flourish in his political discourse, Vijayakanth sprung a surprise by tasting victory in his maiden election in 2006 from Virudhachalam Assembly constituency a year after floating the party. Victory in Vanniyar dominated Virudhachalam was his political message to the PMK which ran a campaign then against actor politicians, and the Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK, against whom he set the political narrative.

He famously said, "My alliance is with the people" when he projected DMDK as an alternative to the two Dravidian majors. In the eventful and successful first five years of his political career when he had emerged as the third largest party with 10% votes in the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he was a firebrand politician like the actor he was early in his career. He did not fail to pull punches whenever he dared either Karunanidhi or Jayalalithaa.

Political inconsistency at his peak

However, like most other politicians, his political career was riddled with inconsistencies as well. Barely five years after launching the party as an alternative, he warmed up to the AIADMK in 2011 Assembly polls, which saw his career peak as the Leader of Opposition with 29 MLAs. However, the bromance with the AIADMK lasted only a few months. He broke ranks or rather Jayalalithaa showed him and the other allies their place by divorcing the allies after the 2011 victory.

Not surprisingly, the state got to see the flickers of hope in Vijayakanth when he dared Jayalalithaa's treasury benches in the Assembly. His infamous exchange with the AIADMK ministers ahead of the Sankarankoil by poll in the House, in the presence of Jayalalithaa, and much more at party meetings, inspired hope among those exhausted by the Dravidian rhetoric. A few years later in 2014, he rubbed shoulders with the mighty Narendra Modi and the rest of the NDA, only to lose big in the Parliamentary election which saw Jayalalithaa's AIADMK run riot. His political run nearly ended then before one last shot at power in the 2016 Assembly poll.

The People's Welfare Alliance comprising the Left, Ambedkarite and Congress' breakaway faction called TMC fielded him as its CM candidate only to suffer a miserable defeat. Vijayakanth who won twice in the previous Assembly polls lost his deposit in Ulundurpet and his DMDK drew a blank.

That was the last significant political move manoeuvre the 'captain' actively engaged in, though his party unsuccessfully contested the subsequent LS in the company of the then ruling AIADMK alliance in 2019 and 2021 Assembly elections in partnership with TTV Dinakaran's AMMK, again to score a big duck. A promising political career almost faded into oblivion in the last half a decade with neither of the two major Dravidian parties caring to take his DMDK on board since 2019. Faced with fading health on one side and fast sliding political clout on the other side, Vijayakanth's decade and a half long political adventure has nearly run aground now.