'Captain' left us too soon leaving an irreplaceable void: Chiranjeevi condoles Vijayakanth's demise

CHENNAI: Actor Chiranjeevi Konidela condoled the demise of actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth, who died due to illness at the city hospital on Thursday.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Our beloved ‘Captain’ has left us too soon leaving an irreplaceable void! My heartfelt condolences to his numerous fans, family, and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace." (sic)

Heartbroken to know that our ‘Puratchi Kalingar’, ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth is no more. He was a wonderful human being, Hero of the Masses,a multi faceted personality and an astute politician. Though he never acted in straight Telugu films, he is hugely popular and loved by the… pic.twitter.com/r0N4olxFrL — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 28, 2023

Chiranjeevi said that he is heartbroken to know the demise of the DMDK chief and said that he was a "wonderful human being, Hero of the Masses, a multi-faceted personality and an astute politician".

He also added that Vijayakanth was hugely popular and loved by the Telugu audiences even though he hasn't acted in straight Telugu films.

'Captain' Vijayakanth aka Narayanan Vijayaraj Alagarswami passed away in a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday, December 28 at 9 am, following ill health.

"Captain Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he passed away in the morning on 28 December 2023," read a medical bulletin from a private hospital.

'Captain' Vijayakanth's mortal remains were brought to DMDK headquarters in Chennai. The party's cadres, celebrities, political leaders from the State, and fans pay tributes to Captain Vijayakanth.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced full State honours for DMDK founder-leader Vijayakanth's funeral.

DMDK has announced that Captain Vijayakanth's body will be buried at the premises of DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu around 4.30 pm on Friday, December 29.

