Can’t transfer officials without proof: ECI

In the PIL, A Mohandoss of the BJP alleged that Chief Minister's Secretary Umanath has been acting in contravention of the Model Code of Conduct that is in force in Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 23 Assembly election.

The petitioner alleged that Umanath has been maintaining communication with the District Collectors, government officials, and police authorities through official telephone as well as unofficial communication devices, and issued instructions during the election period. Citing this, the petitioner sought a direction to the Election Commission of India to initiate appropriate action against Umanath.