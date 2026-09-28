Can't say voter deletions were responsible for TVK's victory or DMK’s defeat in Tamil Nadu: P Chidambaram

Addressing a press conference in Karaikudi, the former union minister stated that while those voters' names removed should have been included, the opposition party must prove its claims regarding the scale of vote manipulation.

"They (ECI) have removed them (voters). That is wrong. Those names should have been included. But it is not apparent to me that TVK won and DMK lost only because of that," Chidambaram said.

Turning to the wider nationwide controversy over SIR process, he announced that the opposition's next course of action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, including approaching the Supreme Court or moving a removal resolution in Parliament, will be decided at upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) and INDIA bloc meetings if the CEC does not resign.