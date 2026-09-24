Can’t remain silent in Assembly and then challenge procedure legally: Madras HC tells AIADMK on Mekedatu resolution

When the resolution opposing the Karnataka government's proposal to construct a dam at Mekedatu and seeking withholding of clearance for the project was taken up for debate on June 19, opposition leader Udhayanidhi Stalin raised the demand for a separate tribunal, which was incorporated into the resolution without being separately moved, seconded, debated, or put to a distinct vote.

Questioning the legality of the process through which the tribunal clause was added to the final resolution, the AIADMK leader moved the court.

However, a bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan noted that when the amendment was moved in the House, the AIADMK members had an opportunity to object, but chose to vote "Aye" or remain silent. They could not later claim that their silence should be treated as a nullity, it said.

The court also noted that when the AIADMK leader raised a grievance on the Assembly floor after the amendment was introduced, the Speaker ruled that there was no illegality and the ruling was not challenged.