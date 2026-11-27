He contended that the Returning Officer ought to have rejected the nomination during scrutiny, as the defects were "substantial in character", and that accepting the nomination was, therefore, improper.

Vijay subsequently filed an application seeking rejection of the election petition.

The court noted that the petition alleged that Vijay had acquired a property at Panruti village in Sriperumbudur taluk, said to be worth Rs 30 crore, but had failed to disclose it in his Form 26 affidavit.

While considering an application seeking rejection of an election petition, the allegations had to be taken as admitted to determine whether they disclosed a cause of action, the court said.

With regard to the Mylapore property, the construction agreement and the sale consideration paid to Appasamy Real Estate had allegedly been suppressed.

Similarly, he had sold a property in Padi to Olive Foundation for Rs 35 crore on February 12, at least two months before the election. The sale and receipt of the amount had also allegedly been suppressed in Form 26. The petitioner added that a portion of the property at Korattur had been sold, while Vijay continued to own the remaining portions.