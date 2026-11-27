CHENNAI: Holding that the allegations of suppression of assets warrant a full-fledged trial, the Madras High Court dismissed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's application seeking rejection of an election petition challenging his victory from Perambur.
Whether the alleged suppression of information constituted substantial issues could be determined only after trial, said Justice V Lakshminarayan.
In the May 2026 Assembly polls, Vijay secured 1,20,365 votes in Perambur, while RD Shekar of the DMK polled 66,650 votes. Later, a voter named S Dinesh filed an election petition challenging Vijay's victory.
The petitioner alleged that Vijay had deliberately and wilfully suppressed material information, misrepresented facts and made false declarations regarding his immovable properties.
He contended that the Returning Officer ought to have rejected the nomination during scrutiny, as the defects were "substantial in character", and that accepting the nomination was, therefore, improper.
Vijay subsequently filed an application seeking rejection of the election petition.
The court noted that the petition alleged that Vijay had acquired a property at Panruti village in Sriperumbudur taluk, said to be worth Rs 30 crore, but had failed to disclose it in his Form 26 affidavit.
While considering an application seeking rejection of an election petition, the allegations had to be taken as admitted to determine whether they disclosed a cause of action, the court said.
With regard to the Mylapore property, the construction agreement and the sale consideration paid to Appasamy Real Estate had allegedly been suppressed.
Similarly, he had sold a property in Padi to Olive Foundation for Rs 35 crore on February 12, at least two months before the election. The sale and receipt of the amount had also allegedly been suppressed in Form 26. The petitioner added that a portion of the property at Korattur had been sold, while Vijay continued to own the remaining portions.
The court observed that non-disclosure, suppression and misrepresentation violated Section 33A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and constituted a corrupt practice under Section 100 (1) (b), attracting Section 123 (2).
Citing the Supreme Court judgment in Kimneo Haokip Hangshing v. Kenn Raikhan and others, the judge said the decision supported the proposition that voters have a fundamental right to know the assets of candidates and that allegations of suppression of wealth must be examined during trial rather than the election petition being rejected at the threshold.
Since these allegations had been clearly set out in the election petition, the judge said he could not conclude that it disclosed no cause of action.
Accordingly, the court dismissed Vijay's application seeking rejection of the election petition.