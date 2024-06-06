Can't operate long distance buses to Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur: MTC

CHENNAI: In a response to Tamil Nadu Passengers Welfare Association letter, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has clarified that it could not operate MTC buses to Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, citing policy decision of the government,

"MTC could only operate buses to areas that are 50km from Chennai. Since, Puducherry, Kalpakkam and others are beyond 50km, MTC buses can not be operated to such places. Moreover, it is the policy decision of the government to expand boundaries of the MTC," the MTC responded.

On May 2, P Senthil Kumar, secretary of the association, urged MTC to operate buses to places that are less than 200 Km from Koyambedu bus terminus. Moreover, buses coming from south, west and northwest cities should be allowed to ply on Anna Salai. Also, new routes should be created to link one moffusil bus stand to another by operating new mofussil buses, he requested.

The association demanded the MTC to operate buses to the upcoming Kuthambakkam bus terminus and more buses from Kilambakkam bus stand to Madhavaram bus stand via Tambaram and Kathipara Junction. Also, buses should be operated from Kilambakkam to Kuthambakkam via Vandalur and Poonamallee

However, the MTC clarified that measures will be taken to operate buses to Kuthambakkam once the new bus terminus starts functioning. "It is impossible to link all the places with direct buses. MTC is operating 3,233 buses on 669 routes within 50km. As many as 584 buses are being operated from and through Kilambakkam bus terminus," the MTC said.