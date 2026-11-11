Can't escape accountability by comparing Deepavali crimes: EPS

COIMBATORE: Slamming the TVK government over the deteriorating law and order situation and the spate of murders across the State, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the administration was so irresponsible that it compares even crime with the previous government, trying to escape responsibility for the killing spree on Deepavali festival day.
Palaniswami said the government could compare economic performance to the previous regime, not crime data, hitting out at minister Rajmohan's controversial remarks, which he later retracted.
Taking aim at the government over its failure to act against a TVK MLA accused of sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector, he demanded prompt action against the legislator.
“The use of narcotics has increased, contributing to a rise in murders, robberies and sexual offences. The increase in the sale of single-digit lottery tickets should also be curbed,” he said.
He also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for remaining silent on the Mekedatu dam row after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made controversial claims. He urged the State government to take appropriate steps to protect the livelihood of people in the Cauvery delta region.
Claiming that 467 industries had shut down across the State in the last six months, Palaniswami alleged that corruption had also increased manifold.
“Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had asked people to mention his name when someone demands a bribe. But officials are demanding higher bribes after saying his name,” he said.