Can't escape accountability by comparing Deepavali crimes: EPS

Palaniswami said the government could compare economic performance to the previous regime, not crime data, hitting out at minister Rajmohan's controversial remarks, which he later retracted.

Taking aim at the government over its failure to act against a TVK MLA accused of sending obscene messages to a woman District Collector, he demanded prompt action against the legislator.

“The use of narcotics has increased, contributing to a rise in murders, robberies and sexual offences. The increase in the sale of single-digit lottery tickets should also be curbed,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for remaining silent on the Mekedatu dam row after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made controversial claims. He urged the State government to take appropriate steps to protect the livelihood of people in the Cauvery delta region.