CHENNAI: Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan said on Saturday that the legacy of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj remained deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu, and that protecting the Tamil language, culture, and people was closely linked to the nation's strength.
Addressing the 42nd annual day celebrations of Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kottivakkam here, he said Kamaraj's legacy of nationalism and public service could never be erased from Tamil soil. Paying tribute to the former Chief Minister, Radhakrishnan recalled his contributions to education, infrastructure and public welfare. He said Kamaraj put public interest above electoral gains and personal interests, citing the construction of major dams and the expansion of the mid-day meal programme as key contributions during his tenure.
Commending the Nellai Thoothukudi Nadar Mahamai Paripalana Sangam for promoting education, he said the school, established in 1985 with 85 students and seven teachers, has grown into an institution with around 3,500 students and nearly 200 teachers and staff.
Emphasising that education should extend beyond academic achievement, the Vice-President urged schools to instil compassion, social responsibility and scientific temper among students. Referring to the Atal Tinkering Lab on the campus, he encouraged students to develop research aptitude, pursue innovation and move beyond rote learning.
Highlighting the National Education Policy 2020, he stressed the importance of mother-tongue education, experiential learning and vocational skills in nurturing well-rounded individuals. "If Tamil culture, the Tamil people and the Tamil language are to be protected, Bharat must remain strong," he said, urging students to contribute to the vision of a developed India by 2047 through knowledge, integrity and hard work.
Earlier, Radhakrishnan paid floral tributes to the statues of Thiruvalluvar and K Kamaraj on the school premises. He also inaugurated the Sports Auditorium and the Men's Hostel of Nellai Nadar Engineering College.