Addressing the 42nd annual day celebrations of Nellai Nadar Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kottivakkam here, he said Kamaraj's legacy of nationalism and public service could never be erased from Tamil soil. Paying tribute to the former Chief Minister, Radhakrishnan recalled his contributions to education, infrastructure and public welfare. He said Kamaraj put public interest above electoral gains and personal interests, citing the construction of major dams and the expansion of the mid-day meal programme as key contributions during his tenure.

Commending the Nellai Thoothukudi Nadar Mahamai Paripalana Sangam for promoting education, he said the school, established in 1985 with 85 students and seven teachers, has grown into an institution with around 3,500 students and nearly 200 teachers and staff.