Can’t deceive people: Stalin

TIRUCHY: The people here would not be deceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated visits to Tamil Nadu, as they have resolved to stand with the Dravidian Model Government that has been fighting for the rights and the development of the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday.

Inaugurating the new Collectorate building for Mayiladuthurai and various projects for Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, the Chief Minister said, “We are not against the Prime Minister visiting Tamil Nadu any number of times. But let him fulfil the genuine demands that we put forth before the Union government.

“Since the elections are fast approaching, the Prime Minister is frequently visiting Tamil Nadu just to protect his chair. They need the tax money and the votes from Tamil Nadu but never cared to disburse Rs 37,000 crore that we requested for the flood relief package. The Prime Minister has not released even a single paisa for the flood relief,” Stalin said.

The people of Tamil Nadu cannot be deceived by such acts, as they are always with the Dravidian Model government that has been continuously fighting to ensure the rights and the development of the State, he said.

Neengal Nalamaa to monitor welfare schemes

Stating that the government has been introducing various welfare schemes to help every person in the State, the Chief Minister said, “‘Neengal Nalamaa’ scheme would soon be launched to monitor and ensure that the schemes reach the beneficiaries. “Through the scheme, the Chief Minister, ministers and the officials would directly interact with the beneficiaries and get the feedback from the people about government schemes,” Stalin said. Based on the feedback from the people, the schemes would be modified as per the requirement.

“Despite there being a financial crunch, the government has not stopped any welfare scheme as the government is committed to work for the welfare of the people,” he added.