CHENNAI: Alleging that the proposed plan to expand Adani Kattupalli Port Pvt Ltd by 40 per cent, which would allow it to handle coal, petcoke, sulphur, and hazardous chemicals, was taken without consulting the fishing communities who would be affected, the Kattupalli Kuppam fishermen have opposed the move and demanded that the proposed expansion be denied environmental clearance unless a fresh public hearing is conducted.
In a petition submitted ahead of an all department's recent review meeting chaired by the Tiruvallur district Collector at the Minjur Panchayat Union Office, the Kattupalli Kuppam Fishers Panchayat said the proposed expansion of the port's cargo handling capacity from 24.65 million metric tonnes per annum to 34.51 MMTPA would increase its capacity by 40%.
This expansion proposal by Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL) included handling dry bulk cargo such as coal, petcoke, iron ore, laterite stone, and sulphur, besides hazardous chemicals, the fishermen pointed out. They alleged that these cargo categories had never been presented to the public during the earlier public hearing conducted in August 2008.
The villagers also objected to MIDPL seeking exemption from a fresh public hearing by relying on the 2008 hearing and a Union Environment Ministry Office Memorandum dated April 11, 2022. They said the proposed expansion involved changes in the nature of cargo handled and an increase in pollution risks, making a fresh public hearing mandatory under environmental regulations.
The fishermen further warned that the proposed handling of hazardous chemicals could pose serious risks to nearby settlements. Citing the port's Environmental Impact Assessment report, they said a major damage of storage tanks could expose areas within 22 km to more than 50 km to toxic gas concentrations immediately dangerous to life.
The fishing community there urged the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority to reject the port's request for exemption from a public hearing and not recommend coastal regulation zone clearance in its present form, and also demanded a fresh public hearing near the fishing village.
The fishermen further sought independent coastal erosion studies, a public report on the implementation of rehabilitation promises and joint field inspections by the Fisheries Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Health Department, before the project is taken up for consideration.