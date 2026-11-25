In a petition submitted ahead of an all department's recent review meeting chaired by the Tiruvallur district Collector at the Minjur Panchayat Union Office, the Kattupalli Kuppam Fishers Panchayat said the proposed expansion of the port's cargo handling capacity from 24.65 million metric tonnes per annum to 34.51 MMTPA would increase its capacity by 40%.

This expansion proposal by Marine Infrastructure Developer Private Limited (MIDPL) included handling dry bulk cargo such as coal, petcoke, iron ore, laterite stone, and sulphur, besides hazardous chemicals, the fishermen pointed out. They alleged that these cargo categories had never been presented to the public during the earlier public hearing conducted in August 2008.