Can't blame party chief for IT Wing posts, submits Stalin in High Court

Stalin also pointed out that Arjuna, who claimed his reputation was tarnished by his association with a person under investigation, was himself facing CBI prosecution in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Stalin said the allegation that he was responsible for the publication and dissemination of the alleged post merely because he exercised control and supervision over the party was baseless and legally untenable. He said he did not instruct or approve the DMK IT Wing to publish any post linking Arjuna or his family members to John Britto or any drug-trafficking case. He denied the attempt to fasten vicarious responsibility on him and said that merely being the DMK president did not make him liable for every post published by the party's wings or functionaries, or for their individual acts.

He further said that Arjuna had not denied having a relative, John Britto, who was facing a criminal case and prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate. Stalin reiterated that he had no role whatsoever in the alleged publication.

Stalin also alleged that Arjuna had used intemperate and abusive language against him and his family during the election campaign and even after becoming a minister. He pointed out that Arjuna had referred to him as a "foolish Chief Minister" and argued that a person who had publicly used such language against him could not claim that his own reputation or goodwill had been damaged.

He further argued that Arjuna had not produced any material showing any loss of reputation, public standing, or goodwill. Stalin therefore sought dismissal of the suit with exemplary costs.