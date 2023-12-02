Can't blame ED for individual's mistake: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Coming in defence of the Enforcement Directorate, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai said the arrest of an ED officer by DVAC in the State, is an 'individual's mistake' and said the agency cannot be blamed for it.



Talking to reporters in Thoothukudi, Annamalai said that arrest of ED official is not the first time and not the last and added there are similar instances in other states too.

Annamalai's statement comes in the backdrop of the arrest of Ankit Tiwari, an ED officer, who was caught in the act by the DVAC sleuths while accepting a bribe of Rs 20 lakh from a doctor in Dindigul.

Reports state that Ankit Tiwari sought a bribe of Rs 3 crore from a doctor after telling him about the possibility of re-opening the case by ED. The bribe amount was then reduced to Rs 50 lakh and the doctor offered the second installment of the total amount before DVAC officials caught the Tiwari red-handed.

Inputs from bureau and ANI