Cannot discriminate in places of worship: Madras HC

Justices G Jayachandran and E Manoharan, referring to the Bhagavad Gita, observed that God did not discriminate among living beings and noted that there was no room for discrimination in places of worship.

Madhavan Ramanuja Dasan, a Kancheepuram resident and Secretary of Thirukatchi Nambi Thirumaladiar Seva Sangam, approached the Madras High Court, stating that he was a devotee of Lord Devarajaswamy and a Thenkalai Vaishnavite. He said that the Devasthanam has several shrines, including the important Manavala Munigal Sannathi for Thenkalai Vaishnavites.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel alleged that non-Brahmin devotees were denied entry through the main entrance of the Sannathi and asked to use the side entrance, while Brahmins were allowed through the main entrance. He added that non-Brahmins were denied permission to recite hymns, were not given Satari, and faced discrimination during the 10-day birthday celebrations of Manavala Munigal.

The Special Government Pleader submitted that it was practically impossible to accommodate all members of the public inside the Azhwar Acharyas sub-shrines, as they are small structures. He stated that even the Adhyapaga Goshti and Adhyapaka Mirasi Goshti members could not be fully accommodated inside the sub-shrines during service periods and, therefore, members of the public had to be accommodated outside. He added that there was no discrimination or caste-based segregation in the temple.