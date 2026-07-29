Cane farmers from Thanjavur seek Rs 4,500 MSP per tonne

The protesting farmers, headed by the Tamil Nadu Sugarcane Production Association president P Ramasamy, said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay promised MSP of Rs 3,500 per quintal of paddy and Rs 4,500 per tonne of sugarcane during the election campaign, but the promise has not so far been fulfilled. They demanded that the MSP be as promised in the upcoming state budget.

Meanwhile, they pointed out that a special incentive of Rs 4,500 for paddy used to be released in October till the previous government, and the same should be followed by this government, and a GO should be released on this, they said.