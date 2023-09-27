Cane farmers attempt sit-in protest at Thanjavur Collectorate, arrested

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed when sugarcane farmers who have been protesting for more than 300 days attempted to stage a sit-in protest at Thanjavur Collectorate on Tuesday before being arrested.

Demanding the government to initiate steps to disburse the arrear from Thirumangudi Thiru Arooran Sugar factory, the farmers have been staging an indefinite protest.

On Tuesday, as a part of their relay protest, the farmers attempted to reach the Collectorate and stage a sit-in protest. However, the police stopped them from doing so and arrested them.

The farmers said that the sugar factory has to disburse an arrear of Rs 157 crore and the State government should intervene into it and settle the problem.

They also said that the factory administration had obtained a loan worth Rs 115 crore in the name of the farmers and caused problems due to non-payment.