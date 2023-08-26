Candidates applied for DEO exam can download hall tickets: TRB

CHENNAI: The Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) has directed the candidates set to appear for the District Education Officer (DEO) exam to download the hall tickets from Friday.



As per the TRB notification, for the academic year 2019-20 and 2021-22, the DEO exam is scheduled to be held on September 10.

For this, as many as 42,712 candidates have registered so far.

Hence, TRB on Friday announced that hall tickets for the candidates who have applied for the DEO exam have been uploaded on the official website (https://www.trb.tn.gov.in).

From Friday, candidates can download their admit card by entering their User ID and password.

"The hall tickets have been uploaded on the website to avoid last minute mishaps. Hence, we urge the candidates to download the hall ticket proactively from the website, "stated the circular.