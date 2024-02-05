Candidate only from TN will be appointed as VC of universities: Min Rajakannappan

CHENNAI: "Those who belong to Tamil Nadu will only be appointed as the Vice-Chancellors (VC) of the universities," said higher education minister RS Rajakannappan during his visit to Anna University on Monday.

After assuming charge as the new Higher Education Minister, Minister Rajakannappan had been inspecting universities and holding meetings with higher officials.

As part of this, the Minister visited Anna University on Monday along with senior officials like the Secretary, Director of Technical Education, VC of Anna University along with a syndicate committee member.

Following the meeting, interacting with the media persons, the Minister said, "The works are underway to fill vacancies of Vice-Chancellors in the universities. Also, we will be filling up assistant professor posts."

Speaking further, the Minister clarified that there are no conflicts with Governor RN Ravi. In connection with this, the Minister pointed out that candidates from the State will only be appointed as VC.

"Besides politics, there are no concerns we are facing regarding departmental activities. On the other hand, as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returns to TN, talks to submit the draft report on the state education policy will be made," said the Minister.

Additionally, discussions are still underway regarding 25 engineering colleges in the State awaiting closure due to lack of student enrolment, the Minister clarified.