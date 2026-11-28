Dr Kalpana Balakrishnan, CEO and Director of the institute, said the proposed campus would strengthen its research capabilities, with the institute looking to secure funding from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other agencies.

"We have 620 beds in our Cancer Institute and will further increase the number. Our buildings are very old and require renovation. We also need funding for patient care and research," Kalpana told reporters on Friday after IGP Engineers Pvt Ltd donated Rs 25 lakh to the institute under its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.