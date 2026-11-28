CHENNAI: The Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, is planning to establish an advanced research and development centre at Gummidipoondi, with a focus on cancer immunology and developing affordable treatment options, even as it seeks to expand its bed capacity and renovate its ageing infrastructure.
Dr Kalpana Balakrishnan, CEO and Director of the institute, said the proposed campus would strengthen its research capabilities, with the institute looking to secure funding from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other agencies.
"We have 620 beds in our Cancer Institute and will further increase the number. Our buildings are very old and require renovation. We also need funding for patient care and research," Kalpana told reporters on Friday after IGP Engineers Pvt Ltd donated Rs 25 lakh to the institute under its annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.
The cheque was handed over by the company's Technical Director, G Ganesan, to Kalpana Balakrishnan at a function held on the institute's premises.
Further, Kalpana demonstrated the institute’s commitment to equitable cancer care with 25 per cent of patients receiving treatment free of cost, while another 30 to 35 per cent were treated at subsidised rates. And another 30 to 35 per cent were accommodated in special wards, where charges were considerably lower than those levied by corporate hospitals.