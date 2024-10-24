Begin typing your search...

    Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 08.50 am on October 26 is fully cancelled.

    24 Oct 2024
    Cancellation of trains notified as a safety measure due to Cyclone Dana; check details
    Representative Image (Photo: Vishal Nagaraj)

    CHENNAI: South Eastern Railway has notified the cancellation of the following train services as a safety measure due to Cyclone Dana, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Train No 12551 SMVT Bengaluru - Kamakhya AC Express (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur) leaving SMVT Bengaluru at 08.50 am on October 26 is fully cancelled.

    Train No 12510 Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru Express (via Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai) leaving Guwahati at 06.15 am on October 27 is fully cancelled, added the statement.

