Cancellation of trains for track improvement works: check details here

Train No. 06766 Vellore – Arakkonam MEMU Express Special leaving Vellore at 17.10 hrs on Saturday is fully cancelled.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Dec 2023 9:31 AM GMT
Representative image

CHENNAI: The following trains are cancelled due to rolling block for track improvement works between Mahendra Vadi – Sholingur section, a Southern Railways press release said.

Train No. 06735 Arakkonam - Vellore Memu Express Special leaving Arakkonam at 14.50 hrs on Saturday is fully cancelled.

