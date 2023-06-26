'Cancellation of trains due to corridor block in Guntakal division from June 26-July 2'

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has notified partial/full cancellation of trains due to a corridor block in Guntakal Division from June 26 to July 2.

Train no 07581 Tirupati – Katpadi Passenger Special leaving Tirupati at 10.55 hrs and train no 07660 Katpadi – Tirupati Passenger Special leaving Katpadi at 15.00 hrs would be fully cancelled from June 26 to July 2, a statement issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Partial cancellation

Train no 16057 Dr.MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Express leaving Dr.MGR Chennai Central at 06.25 hrs, train no 16054 Tirupati - Dr.MGR Chennai Central Express leaving Tirupati at 10.10 hrs, train no 06753 Arakkonam – Tirupati passenger Special leaving Arakkonam at 09.15 hrs, train no 06728 Tirupati - Chennai Central (MMC) MEMU Special leaving Tirupati at 13.35 hrs from June 29 to July 2 will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Renigunta.

Train no 22616 Coimbatore – Tirupati Superfast Express leaving Coimbatore at 06.10 hrs and train no 22615 Tirupati - Coimbatore Superfast Express leaving Tirupati at 15.00 hrs on June 29 will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi.

Train no 16854 Villupuram – Tirupati Express leaving Villupuram at 05.30 hrs and train no 16853 Tirupati - Villupuram Express leaving Tirupati at 13.50 hrs from June 26 to July 2 will be partially cancelled between Tirupati and Katpadi.