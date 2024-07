Cancellation of four EMU trains in Arakkonam – Renigunta section announced; check details

CHENNAI: Four EMU train services between Arakkonam - Tiruttani, Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex are fully or partially cancelled from 22:00 hrs on Saturday to 06:00 hrs on Sunday (08 Hours) due to maintenance works, said a Southern Railway statement.

Arakkonam - Tiruttani EMU local trains leaving Arakkonam at 04:00 hrs and 05:00 hrs are fully cancelled on Sunday.

Tiruttani - Moore Market Complex EMU local trains leaving Tiruttani at 04:30 hrs, 05:30 hrs are partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Arakkonam on Sunday, added the statement.