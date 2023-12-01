Cancellation, extension of rail services

CHENNAI: The East Coast Railway has notified changes in pattern of train services due to traffic-cum-power block on December 4 over the Palasa – Visakhapatnam and Rayagada – Vizianagaram section over Waltair Division.

Howrah – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Mail (train no.12839) scheduled to depart at 11.55 pm and Dr MGR Chennai Central – Howrah Superfast Mail (train no.12840) scheduled to depart at 7 pm on December 3 is fully cancelled.

The South Western Railway has notified the continued running of Sabarimala festival trains. SSS Hubballi – Kottayam Weekly Special Fare Special (train no. 07305) leaving Hubbali at 10.30 am on Saturdays and reaching Kottayam at 8.15 am the next day is extended from December 2 to January 13.

The Kottayam - SSS Hubballi Weekly Special Fare Special (train no.07306) leaving at 11 am on Sundays and reaching Hubbali at 9.50 am the next day is extended from Dec 3 to January 14.