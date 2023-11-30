Cancel new pension scheme, say unions

CHENNAI: The Association of TN ll Government Officers, Teachers, and Local Government Employees Unions, has voiced a strong demand for the complete cancellation of the new pension scheme insisted by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as per the members.

The union calls for an immediate reinstatement of the old pension structure that was in effect before April 1, 2003. The union also demands to include the reinstatement of the earned leave surrender benefit, which was temporarily suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, attention is drawn to the 21 months’ arrears owed to Tamil Nadu government employees and teachers, dating from January 1, 2016, to September 30, 2017.

“These arrears were frozen during the last 7th pay commission reform and subsequent adjustments during the pandemic, in line with concessions granted by the Central government to its employees, “stated the letter by the union. The union asserts that arrears of allowances paid late should be promptly distributed to TN government employees and teachers. Focusing on governmental efficiency, the union urges the State government to swiftly fill all vacant positions.

In a bid to enhance employment stability and fair treatment, the union proposes that officers on special periodical wages in the Mid-day meal and Anganwadi scheme, as well as salaried officers, village librarians, and part-time teachers receiving gratuity, should be accorded permanent government employee status.

This entails not only periodical wages but also job security and statutory pension benefits. Expanding on this commitment, the union advocates for all employees in panchayats, municipalities, and corporations to be recognised as government employees.