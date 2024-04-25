Cancel interviews in TNPSC selection process, PMK's Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu Government

CHENNAI: While welcoming the decision of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) to cancel interview rounds for Group-2 jobs, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to take a decision against interview rounds for Group-1 jobs too.

In a statement, the senior leader said that even though the reforms announced by TNPSC will help candidates, the measure is not sufficient to modernize the Commission.

"PMK's stand is always against the interviews for TNPSC jobs. The shadow budget of the PMK has demanded this for the last 5 years. Interviews are the main reason for misconducts in appointments. Interview round should be removed to ensure jobs to poor and middle class people, " he said.

He added that interviews for central government jobs except Group-A and Group-B (Gazetted) have been cancelled. In Andhra Pradesh, interviews have been cancelled for Group-1 jobs like deputy collector and superintendent of police. "In Andhra, interviews in government jobs have been completely eradicated. In Tamil Nadu also, interviews for Group-1 posts should be removed, " he urged.

He also demanded the TNPSC not to conduct preliminary and main exams for Group-2A jobs and conduct a single exam. "Moreover, TNPSC delays release of results. Examination process of Group-1 and Group-2 goes on for 30 months on several occasions. This causes mental agony to candidates. UPSC appoints thousands of civil servants every year. Results for the exams are released within one year. The results were never delayed by UPSC. TNPSC should follow this by releasing a permanent schedule, " he opined.

He demanded the TNPSC to ensure release of notifications for Group-1 jobs in February and release results in December every year.

"Similarly, notification for Group-2 should be released in March and results should be released in the main exam which should be conducted in August. For Group-4, notifications should be released in March and September. The TNPSC should make reforms in the selection process, " he urged.