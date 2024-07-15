Cancel event to felicitate pvt schools with 100% pass rate in Boards: Anbumani

CHENNAI: Condemning the state government for spending taxpayers money to felicitate private schools that secured 100 per cent pass in school board examinations, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to cancel the event.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the Directorate of Matriculation Schools has announced to felicitate teachers, principals and correspondents of 3,949 private schools on August 4. “It has been announced that Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will take part in the event. Conducting an event for private schools is unnecessary and unfair. In a similar event for government schools, headmasters only were invited. Private schools recording 100 per cent pass is not an achievement,” he said.

Saying that the private schools are not qualified for government felicitation, Anbumani said, one could graduate without studying Tamil in Tamil Nadu. “Private schools have approached courts to prevent a law mandating Tamil. As the law was introduced by Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi), felicitating such schools amounts to betrayal of Karunanidhi and Tamil. Moreover, 90 per cent private schools are not following the fees fixed by the government,” he pointed out. Anbumani added that the event will set a bad precedent. “The government should cancel the event and spend the allocated fund on incentivising government teachers, who ensured 100 per cent pass in government schools,” he urged.