Cancel Adani’s EB contracts, order probe, says CPM

CHENNAI: CPM on Friday demanded that the State government order an investigation into the Adani solar energy scam and cancel any power purchase agreement signed with the company.

The Left party also announced that it would hold a State-wide demonstration on November 28 seeking an investigation into the solar scam and arrest of Gautham Adani following the indictment in a United States court.

An official release said that party State secretary K Balakrishnan would lead a demonstration on November 27 in the city. In a statement, Balakrishnan said that Adani is accused of irregularities done with the support and cooperation of the Modi-led BJP government. They have been exposed for involvement in a major scam once again, the CPM leader said. The US court, which has charged Adani, has also issued an arrest warrant against him, he said.

"Adani has been caught red-handed on charges of defrauding investors of Rs 6,300 crore and bribing Indian officials to the tune of Rs 2,029 crore, a US court has said, citing evidence," he added. Balakrishnan said that the news that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani were involved in illegal activities, including bribing officials to obtain solar power supply contracts for the next 20 years, is damning. It involves a profit of Rs 16,800 crore and raising capital illegally in violation of laws, the Left leader accused. This has caused great shockwaves across the country, he added.

The CPM leader urged the Union government to order a CBI probe and arrest Adani to prevent his escape. "As the name of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board is also included among the companies to which the Adani Group paid bribes, the CPM urges the Tamil Nadu government to order a full investigation into this matter, take appropriate action against those involved, make the truth known to the public, and cancel the contract to purchase electricity with the Adani Company at an additional cost," he demanded.