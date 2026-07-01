Cancel Adani project in Jawadhu Hills: NTK chief Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman has urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately cancel the proposed 1,800 MW Alleri Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project of the Adani Group in the Jawadhu Hills, alleging that the project would cause severe environmental damage and threaten the livelihoods of local communities.
In a statement, Seeman accused the Tamil Nadu government of attempting to hand over the natural resources of the Jawadhu Hills, an important part of the Eastern Ghats with deep cultural and ecological significance, to a private corporate entity. He described the move as anti-people and anti-environment.
According to Seeman, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited had signed an agreement with Adani Hydro Energy Fourteen Limited on November 25, 2025, for the implementation of the project in the Alleri Hills located within the Arasampattu Reserve Forest in Vellore district.
He stated that the project would require the acquisition of 337.452 hectares of land, including 228.352 hectares of reserve forest.
The construction of upper and lower reservoirs would result in the submergence of large stretches of dense forest, posing a serious threat to the region's biodiversity.
Questioning the economic viability of the project, Seeman claimed that the cost of power generation from the pumped storage facility would be significantly higher than alternative renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power combined with battery storage systems. He argued that the project would place an additional financial burden on the debt-ridden Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.
Seeman demanded that the Tamil Nadu government cancel all agreements signed with the Adani Group for pumped storage projects in forest areas, including Alleri, Thenmalai, and Azhiyar. He also called upon the State Forest Department to deny approval for the project even if environmental clearance is granted by the Union government.
Warning of public opposition, Seeman said NTK would mobilise people and launch protests to prevent the destruction of Tamil Nadu's forests, water resources, mountains, and ecological wealth for corporate interests.