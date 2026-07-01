Cancel Adani project in Jawadhu Hills: NTK chief Seeman

In a statement, Seeman accused the Tamil Nadu government of attempting to hand over the natural resources of the Jawadhu Hills, an important part of the Eastern Ghats with deep cultural and ecological significance, to a private corporate entity. He described the move as anti-people and anti-environment.



According to Seeman, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited had signed an agreement with Adani Hydro Energy Fourteen Limited on November 25, 2025, for the implementation of the project in the Alleri Hills located within the Arasampattu Reserve Forest in Vellore district.



He stated that the project would require the acquisition of 337.452 hectares of land, including 228.352 hectares of reserve forest.



The construction of upper and lower reservoirs would result in the submergence of large stretches of dense forest, posing a serious threat to the region's biodiversity.