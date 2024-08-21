Cancel 57 high-level appointments made via lateral entry in 2019: VCK's Ravikumar

CHENNAI: Calling the withdrawal of the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) ad for lateral entry into bureaucracy 'a victory' for the Opposition and their leaders, VCK general secretary and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar demanded the Union government not to give extensions for those appointed under a similar method, five years ago.

Following strong opposition from the leaders of the INDIA opposition bloc, the BJP-led Union government on Tuesday cancelled the August 17 notification for recruiting 45 joint secretaries, directors and deputy secretaries through lateral entry referred to as appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in the government departments.

"The Union BJP government has declared each post as a separate cadre to avoid falling under the reservation system. Opposition parties should insist on canceling such fraudulent practices whenever they occur!" Ravikumar said in a social media post.

The MP also thanked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the alliance parties in INDIA bloc for protesting against such anti-reservation policies.

Recalling similar appointments made in 2019, the VCK leader said that the BJP government filled 57 high-level posts with dominant caste individuals through the lateral entry method, bypassing the reservation system. "I urge the Union government to cancel those appointments and fill those positions based on the reservation system," he demanded.

The UPSC notification had ignited criticism from opposition parties, which claimed it undermined the reservation rights of OBCs, SCs, and STs. They had asked for the advertisement to be cancelled so that marginalised communities get their rightful representation in government services.