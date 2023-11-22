Canards are being spread against HR&CE dept: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: Responding to criticisms against the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department (HR&CE), the department's minister PK Sekar Babu said canards are spread against the "well-functioning" department on purpose to tarnish the government's image.

The minister's response came after Nirmala Sitharaman flagged irregularities in the functioning of temples under the HR&CE department. He added that people holding high offices should not be making irresponsible statement.

"CCTV cameras have been installed in 48 major temples and consecrations have been done in thousands of temples," he added, saying not a single crime incident or chain-snatching incident has been reported during the recently concluded Soorasamharam festival in Thiruchendur.