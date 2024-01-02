'Can the CM file petition against the State', MHC wonders

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) on Tuesday wondered whether the Chief Minister (CM) can file a writ petition against the State, in a case filed by CM M K Stalin 9 years ago.

The first division bench comprising Chief Justice (CJ) SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a case filed by Stalin in 2014 when he was the treasurer of DMK.

The incumbent CM moved the MHC seeking to transfer the probe of the Moulivakkam residential building collapse in 2014, which resulted in the death of more than 60 people.

Advocate Richardson Wilson appeared for Stalin and sought accommodation to file a change of vakalat.

After the submission, the CJ wondered whether the court can entertain the petition as it was filed by the CM against the State. Accepting the counsel's request the case was posted for next week.

On June 28, 2014, an under-construction 11-storey residential building named as "The Faith" collapsed onto an adjoining building at Moulivakkam, Chennai.

Due to the tragic accident, more than 60 people were killed. The then CM J Jayalalithaa constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the accident and also appointed a commission headed by retired Judge R Regupathy to inquire.

However, the then DMK treasurer Stalin, dissatisfied with the investigation of the SIT and approached the MHC seeking to transfer the probe to CBI.