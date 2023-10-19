Can Stalin name INDIA bloc’s PM choice: EPS

MADURAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday challenged CM MK Stalin, asking if he had the courage to declare INDIA bloc’s Prime Ministerial candidate.

He asked the question while delivering an address at a programme on the AIADMK’s 52nd anniversary celebration at Sankarankovil in Tenkasi district.

Since DMK chief Stalin is scared of losing the upcoming polls, he’s terming the AIADMK as the BJP’s ‘B’ team, Palaniswami said taking a dig at the ruling DMK.

He said DMK is not a political party, but a corporate company.