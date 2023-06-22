Can fill vacant school quota in AD hostels with college students: Minister

TIRUCHY: If school students’ quota at Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostels are vacant, they would be filled with college students, said Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj in Thanjavur on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing construction work for the women’s hostel at Kunthavai Naacchiyaar Government Arts College for Women premises, the Minister said, the new hostel would accommodate 50 students and they would be ensured of proper facilities.

A fund of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned for the maintenance of as many as 336 hostels across the state and the renovation works are nearing completion in the hostels. “On complaints about poor food quality, immediate action would be initiated against the hotel incharge persons,” Kayalvizhi assured.

Meanwhile, the Minister said that a few AD Welfare hostel for school students are less than the allotted numbers and they would be filled with college students. “An order has been readied and would be intimated to the officials soon,” she added.

The Minister also said that as many as 837 Adi Dravidar farmers were distributed power supply under TATKAL scheme in the first financial year and last year, the number of beneficiaries increased to 1,000. She also assured that the inquiry on Vengaivayal issue by a one-man commission has been moving on the right track and the guilty would certainly be punished.