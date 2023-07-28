Can enrol for Kuruvai package till Aug 15: CM

TIRUCHY: Farmers can apply for kuruvai special package till August 15, said Chief Minister MK Stalin here on Thursday. Launching free power to 50,000 farmers and distributing awards for recording high yields at the inaugural of the three-day agri fair, Velaan Sangamam 2023, Stalin said the decision was taken considering the requests from Delta farmers.

CM Stalin said that after the DMK formed the government, several schemes for better yield were introduced and as a result, the State could produce 1.19 crore MT of food grains. After six years, the prompt release of water from Mettur ensured a record achievement of kuruvai cultivation in an area of 5.36 lakh acres.

The State government was very particular in helping the farmers to get a bumper harvest by utilising the groundwater and 1.5 lakh farmers were distributed with free power supply in the past two years. “Today, as an extension to the scheme, 50,000 more farmers are given power supply,“ the CM said.

The year 2023-24 has been celebrated as millet year and the TN government has announced several schemes to augment the production of millets in the State. While a special scheme to improve the standard of living of the farmers belonging to Adi Diravidar and tribal people an additional 20 per cent subsidy has been provided for which a fund of Rs 11 crore has been allocated, the CM said. ↔ More on P5