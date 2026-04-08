Can converted SC community members contest from reserved seats? Madras HC seeks ECI’s response

Pointing out that 44 of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu are reserved for Scheduled Castes, the petitioner contended that in those constituencies, only candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes who follow Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism should be allowed to contest elections.

Nearly 90 per cent of the candidates contesting in these 44 reserved constituencies do not profess Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism, but instead belong to the Christian faith, alleged the petitioner.