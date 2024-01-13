Can BJP call Shankaracharyas opposing PM anti-Hindus, asks Veeramani

TIRUCHY: Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani dared the BJP whether it can declare the Shankaracharyas, who have been criticising the party over the consecration of Ram Mandir as anti-Hindus.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy on Friday, Veeramani said, four Shankaracharyas have questioned the eligibility of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take part in the consecration of Ram Mandir, which has not been completed.

“Can the BJP call these four Shankaracharyas anti-Hindus? Do they have the guts to declare so,” asked Veeramani.

He also said that the BJP has planned to field Ramar for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, which might not be realised.

Answering to comment of former chief minister O Panneerselvam on INDIA bloc, Veeramani said, since OPS has no takers for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he has been spitting meaningless comments and it can be taken on a lighter vein.

Meanwhile, Veeramani lauded Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his active participation in every single programme and said that he is eligible to become the Deputy Chief Minister. “Still, the final decision is with the Chief Minister,” added Veeramani.